PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 62.7% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 486.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPXC stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.64.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

See Also

