PDT Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.
Republic Services Stock Up 0.4 %
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Republic Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.
Insider Activity at Republic Services
In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
