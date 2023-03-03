Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 13,192 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.79. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

