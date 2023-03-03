PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,593 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 345.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 42.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTM Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

TTMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

