PDT Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Joint as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Joint by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Joint by 26.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Joint by 22.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Joint by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 40,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $542,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,570,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,567,670.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

JYNT stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.66 and a beta of 1.35.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

