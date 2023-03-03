PDT Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Covenant Logistics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

CVLG opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $480.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.38. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $296.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.80 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 24.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.52%.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

