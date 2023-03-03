XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 274,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $18,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

XPO stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

