Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stake Cut by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,725 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Murphy Oil by 425.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 85,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 145.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 219,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $1,577,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $3,313,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its position in Murphy Oil by 130.1% in the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 77,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 43,813 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Articles

