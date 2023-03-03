Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $78.40, but opened at $82.75. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $86.12, with a volume of 229,710 shares trading hands.

The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on JACK. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 404.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 89,701 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $78.20.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

