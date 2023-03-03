Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $18,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after acquiring an additional 170,834 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 83.5% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 207,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 94,548 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 302,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,095,000 after acquiring an additional 86,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $25,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $476.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.70. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $560.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.75.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

