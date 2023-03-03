Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 73,100 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.65% of Korn Ferry worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 15.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $282,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 317.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KFY opened at $56.54 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $727.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 21.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.