Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.72 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ONEOK worth $18,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after buying an additional 339,036 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 99.74%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.