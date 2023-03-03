GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $6.28. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. GoodRx shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 1,396,246 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GDRX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GoodRx to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 112,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 740.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth $6,754,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 739,017 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Price Performance

About GoodRx

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

