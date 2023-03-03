Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 13,192 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 82.5% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 114.6% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 22.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 91.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 203,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MP stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.79.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

