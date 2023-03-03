Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 134,100 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.47% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after buying an additional 194,438 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

