Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 206,700 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 562,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $16,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 224.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $177.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Semtech to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Semtech Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.