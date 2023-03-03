Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 11,700 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Confluent worth $16,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $17,364,841.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $17,364,841.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,718,418 shares of company stock worth $43,527,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. FBN Securities started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.97. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

