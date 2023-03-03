Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,088,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of New York Community Bancorp worth $16,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 41,800 shares of company stock valued at $858,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $8.55 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

