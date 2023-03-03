Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 515,800 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of International Game Technology worth $16,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in International Game Technology by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 141,105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in International Game Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in International Game Technology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.85.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IGT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

International Game Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.