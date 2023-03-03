Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.62 Million Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,051,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $16,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 1,485.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,919 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in International Game Technology by 115.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 87.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 73.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,762,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,715,000 after purchasing an additional 744,080 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

International Game Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.85. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Stories

