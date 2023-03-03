Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 430,617 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,220,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 430,617 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $16,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $982,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $10.27 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

