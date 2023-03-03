Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,220,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 430,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $16,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Pareto Securities downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

