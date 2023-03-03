Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,088,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of New York Community Bancorp worth $16,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 41,800 shares of company stock valued at $858,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

