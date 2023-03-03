Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.47% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BATRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $33.97 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.