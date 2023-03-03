Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,580 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Argus increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 3.0 %

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 1.43. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.