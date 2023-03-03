Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 1,167 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 92.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

SWKS stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

