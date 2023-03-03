Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stake Reduced by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,722 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $145.60 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $152.15. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.47.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.64%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

