Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,821 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $91,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $105,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

