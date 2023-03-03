Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 136.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NuVasive by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,184,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,409,000 after buying an additional 149,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NuVasive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,353,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in NuVasive by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after buying an additional 336,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,957,000 after buying an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.04.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

NUVA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

