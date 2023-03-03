Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

NYSE DV opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $38,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,637 shares of company stock valued at $600,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

