Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Trimble

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

