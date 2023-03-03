20,236 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,022,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.60) to GBX 1,100 ($13.27) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,106.67.

National Grid stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.46.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

