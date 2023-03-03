Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.
Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $195.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 87.95 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.25.
Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).
