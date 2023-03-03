Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

About NortonLifeLock

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

