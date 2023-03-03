Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,454 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $2,444,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,639 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,350.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $2,444,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,575,350.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,004 shares of company stock worth $13,579,581. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.