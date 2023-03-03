Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

