Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 12,160.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Ryder System by 12.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ryder System by 56.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Ryder System by 42.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $102.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.20. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

See Also

