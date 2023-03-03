The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,830 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.77% of Growth for Good Acquisition worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GFGD. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,645,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $551,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition Price Performance

GFGD opened at $10.18 on Friday. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Growth for Good Acquisition Company Profile

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

