Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 89,200 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 7,060.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 187,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.57 million, a P/E ratio of -51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

(Get Rating)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.