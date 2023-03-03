AECOM (ACM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 21st

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th.

AECOM has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

AECOM Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $88.31 on Friday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

