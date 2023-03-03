Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $195.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGT. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Shares of TGT opened at $165.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.65 and its 200-day moving average is $161.20.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Target by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

