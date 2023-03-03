Barclays Increases UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $50.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,654,000 after acquiring an additional 946,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $913,594,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in UDR by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,802,000 after buying an additional 816,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,933,584 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

