Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $141.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,760 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

