Woolworths Group Limited (WOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Woolworths Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woolworths Group news, insider Holly Kramer acquired 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$36.97 ($24.98) per share, with a total value of A$34,676.92 ($23,430.35). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,087 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

