Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $146.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Mar 3rd, 2023

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.00.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 131.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 88.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77,034 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $3,136,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 29.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

