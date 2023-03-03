Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -935.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

