Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.8 %

BDX stock opened at $233.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.77.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

