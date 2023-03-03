Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.8 %

BDX stock opened at $233.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.77.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

