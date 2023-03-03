Paul Arndt Purchases 9,273 Shares of Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Stock

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRLGet Rating) insider Paul Arndt purchased 9,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.71 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,856.83 ($10,714.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

