Paul Arndt Purchases 9,273 Shares of Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Stock

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL – Get Rating) insider Paul Arndt purchased 9,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.71 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,856.83 ($10,714.07).
Regis Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Regis Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.