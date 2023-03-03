Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.
PAYO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
Payoneer Global Price Performance
PAYO stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 0.92. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.
Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global
Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 397.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 726,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.