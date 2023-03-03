Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

PAYO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

PAYO stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 0.92. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.

In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,195,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,720. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 397.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 726,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

