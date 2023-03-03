Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ADBCF opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Adbri has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

